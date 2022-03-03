UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $130.84 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,976,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $130,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.80 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

