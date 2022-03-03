UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,846 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Parker-Hannifin worth $119,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH opened at $297.31 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.12 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.22 and a 200-day moving average of $305.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

