UBS Group AG Buys 49,380 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

