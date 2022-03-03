UBS Group Reiterates £163.50 Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.26) to £155 ($207.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.90 ($230.65) to £170.10 ($228.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £153.66 ($206.17).

LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,918 ($119.66) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £124.68. The stock has a market cap of £15.66 billion and a PE ratio of -214.52. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,820 ($118.34) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($264.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

