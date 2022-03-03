uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 597.1% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.52. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

