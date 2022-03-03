uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 597.1% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.52. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.95.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About uCloudlink Group (Get Rating)
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.