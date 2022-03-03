Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.62

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 3973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

