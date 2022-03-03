Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 54,900 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ULBI opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

ULBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

