Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.