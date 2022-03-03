Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

