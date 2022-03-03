United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.88. The company had a trading volume of 139,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $186.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $203.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

