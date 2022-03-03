UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.8% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $484.61. The stock had a trading volume of 38,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

