USDK Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.56 million and approximately $141.69 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.16 or 0.06565932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,903.59 or 1.00518983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026266 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

