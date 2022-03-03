Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

DELL opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.