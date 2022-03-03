Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $397,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

RWR opened at $111.64 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

