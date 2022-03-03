Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 114,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

