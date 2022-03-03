Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $66.41 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.