Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $311,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,688 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in VMware by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.87.

VMW opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.31. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

