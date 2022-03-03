Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.96

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 160798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valeo from €33.00 ($37.08) to €26.00 ($29.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

