Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after buying an additional 240,307 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 726,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,443,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.