Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 529,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 45,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

Shares of VNQI opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $2.895 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.57%.

