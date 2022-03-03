Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.98. 61,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,395. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.