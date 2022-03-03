Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

