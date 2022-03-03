Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

PCVX stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $663,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vaxcyte by 25.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 74,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

