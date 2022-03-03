Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

VEEV opened at $230.62 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $199.41 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after buying an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

