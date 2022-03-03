Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $494-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.31 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $39.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.19. 98,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $199.41 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.80.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

