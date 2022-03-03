Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Velo3D updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Velo3D stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 24,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,049. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Get Velo3D alerts:

VLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.