Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ventas by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

VTR traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

