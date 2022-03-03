Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $44.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Veracyte traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.65. 24,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 842,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Veracyte by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

