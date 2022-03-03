VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of VeriSign worth $124,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,740 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VeriSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $217.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.50. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total value of $133,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,303 shares of company stock worth $7,694,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

