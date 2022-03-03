Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Veritiv updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$16.250 EPS.

Shares of VRTV stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,179. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veritiv by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

