Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.05.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 939,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,913. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.33.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.