Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Shares Up 1.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.85. 51,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 34,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VITFF. CIBC began coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.