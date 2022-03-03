Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.95 EPS.
VSCO stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
