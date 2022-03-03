Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.95 EPS.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

