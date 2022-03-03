Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.84. 1,305,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,730. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Electronic Arts by 146.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,437 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,314 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $295,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Electronic Arts by 107,934.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 69.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,234 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.