Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Sells $40,685.30 in Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
