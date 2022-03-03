Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

SEAT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. 612,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

