VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VIZIO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,302. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

Get VIZIO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 2,245.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 439,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 208,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 237,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.