VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.87.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

