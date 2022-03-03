Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives $62.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:VCRA remained flat at $$79.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,892 shares of company stock worth $1,688,574 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

