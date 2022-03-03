Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 222,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Volcon in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72. Volcon has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volcon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volcon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
