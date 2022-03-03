Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,906 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 214,884 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at about $11,519,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.09. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

