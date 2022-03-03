Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,501 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after buying an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $6,297,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,587 shares of company stock worth $31,417,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Shares of GDRX opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $48.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.