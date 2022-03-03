Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after buying an additional 1,493,650 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,062,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,310,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

