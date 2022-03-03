Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 88,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

KRG stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.