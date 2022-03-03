Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

