Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,453 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

