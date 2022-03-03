Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. 36,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. Vontier has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after buying an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.