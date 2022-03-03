Voya Investment Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STNG opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

