Voya Investment Management LLC Has $386,000 Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UMH Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in UMH Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 453,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

