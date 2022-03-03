Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,840 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $21,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $450.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.